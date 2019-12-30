These were the top Billboard Hot 100 songs of the decade

DETROIT – Billboard recently shared the top songs of the decade from its Hot 100 chart.

As 2019 wraps up, one track from the year made it onto the top 10 list.

MORE: These songs topped the Hot 100 chart at the end of the past 6 decades

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X skyrocketed to popularity earlier this year after it was pulled from country charts, apparently for not being country enough. That’s when Billy Ray Cyrus stepped in and added some more country flair to the track.

According to Billboard stats, it was the seventh most popular track of the 2010s.

The Hot 100 chart is Billboard’s standard measure of song popularity in the U.S. Metrics used to rank songs include sales, airplay and streaming.

Check out the top Hot 100 songs of the decade:

1. Uptown Funk -- Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars (released 2014)

“Uptown Funk” spent 56 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on Jan. 17, 2015.

2. Party Rock Anthem -- LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock (released 2011)

“Party Rock Anthem” spent 68 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on July 16, 2011.

3. Shape of You -- Ed Sheeran (released 2017)

“Shape of You” spent 59 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on Jan. 28, 2017.

4. Closer -- The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey (released 2016)

“Closer” spent 52 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 3, 2016.

5. Girls Like You -- Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B (released 2017)

“Girls Like You” spent 52 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 29, 2018.

6. We Found Love -- Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris (released 2011)

“We Found Love” spent 41 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on Nov. 12, 2011.

7. Old Town Road -- Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (released 2019)

“Old Town Road” spent 43 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on April 13, 2019.

8 . Somebody That I Used to Know -- Gotye feat. Kimbra (released 2012)

“Somebody That I Used to Know” spent 59 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on April 28, 2012.

9. Despacito -- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber (released 2017)

“Despacito” spent 52 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on May 27, 2017.

10. Rolling in the Deep -- Adele (released 2010)

“Rolling in the Deep” spent 65 weeks on the chart. It peaked at No. 1 on May 21, 2011.