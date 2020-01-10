Friday Finds: New music to check out – Jan. 10, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Wasting Time -- The Mowgli’s

The Mowgli’s released a new song, but the video really brings the track to life.

It’s a song about eventually recovering from the pain brought on from a breakup and losing someone you love.

In the music video, a woman wakes up and repeatedly runs through bad days while remembering memories of her ex-girlfriend. She rolls over, looks at her phone, gets out of bed with a makeup-stained face and has flashbacks of happier times.

“Try to make change / But it just falls apart / Everything’s the same / And it just breaks my heart / Try to hit the mark / But you’re too far”

The memories eventually include fights and distress before the woman sits down and begins writing the song.

“Holding on / To everything we have but / Are we too far gone? / Running from the past / But now the lines are drawn / Try carry on / To a new dawn / Sing a new song”

She then wakes up happy with a puppy, dances around her home and grabs her guitar case before leaving.

It’s a hopeful song and music video about breaking free from the past and embracing life through the bad instead of wasting time.

Lonely -- Walk Off The Earth

Canadian indie pop band Walk Off The Earth released a new single. It’s a collaboration with Stevie T.

“Everybody needs a place to hide / This don’t have to be a bumpy ride / I think we should be alone tonight / ‘Cause we don’t have to be lonely / Everybody needs some company / Let’s talk about it over one more drink / I think you should be alone with me / ’Cause we don’t have to be lonely”

The song has relatively simple lyrics that celebrate love, and a beat that gets your feet moving. It’s the kind of song that ignites summer vibes during these winter months.

“I wanna ride with you till the world stands still / Like there’s no one else but us / I wanna dance with you till we can’t stand up / Till we both give in to love”

The band’s most recent album, “Here We Go!” was released in October.

Walk Off The Earth will be performing at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on April 10.

Infinite -- Silverstein feat. Aaron Gillespie

Silverstein started the new year by dropping a new track and announcing details about their upcoming album.

Underoath singer and drummer Aaron Gillespie joined the band on the song, which had a music video accompanying it.

The lyrics are seeping with anxiety as the momentum builds.

“I wanna breathe like I’m brand new / Why I can’t I feel like I’m supposed to / Don’t you feel the pressure I do / Tell me this will end soon / My mind’s running away a mile a minute can’t shake it off / A free fall I’d give anything to make it stop”

“A Beautiful Place to Drown” will be released on March 6.

When I Ruled The World -- Hannah Grace

Hannah Grace released a love song that both sparks great “sorrow” and great “joy,” all at once.

“Love can make you sad / Lay wide open / Take away all of the things that you need / Love can take your hand / Free like the ocean / Wash away all of the things you don’t need”

Her voice is powerful, gentle and sweet all at once. The song has lyrics that can shake you to your core.

“I wanted to start this year off by sharing a new song, so here is ‘When I Ruled The World’. A song I wrote a while ago now but that I absolutely love and wanted to share with you all. Hope you enjoy x,” she said on Facebook.

“When I ruled the world / It was the first time you danced with me / And it all came up like a symphony / Loves and endless sky freeze the horizon / And it has always been you that I see”

You Won’t Answer My Phone Calls but I Bet You’ll Listen to This Song so I Guess This Is the Only Way to Talk to You -- Adam Jensen

As the title suggests, Adam Jensen’s new song is dedicated to someone he has lost as he tries to recover from that loss.

He sings about how he is holding on to someone who he knows is gone, saying he is “hanging by your string” and referring to what he is holding onto is just a shadow.

“Dry bones, cold blood / I keep on chasing the shadow of us / Bad nights, good drugs / I lose myself in the shadow of us”

