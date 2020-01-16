Friday Finds: New music to check out – Jan. 17, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Talking Myself in Circles -- Four Year Strong

Four Year Song announced the band’s first album in five years by dropping two new tracks. A music video for “Talking Myself in Circles” was also dropped.

When announcing the new album, “Brain Pain,” the band said they are “most inspired, driven, and focused” they have ever been.

Both new tracks are fast-paced and energetic.

“What’s with the attitude / How about a little bit of gratitude / Forgive my sweet and sour point of view / 'Cause I already know the truth of what you think of me”

The album is due out Feb. 28.

Deleter -- Grouplove

Grouplove is back with a new song for the first time since 2017.

The Los Angeles-based band first came together in 2009 and headlined festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. They have toured with Florence and the Machine, Foster the People, Two Door Cinema Club, and Imagine Dragons.

The band’s new song is sharp, with political tones.

“All this time I thought you were a leader / It turns out you’re only a deleter / Tell your friends that you’re okay / You’re never gonna see them anyway”

The song will be included on the group’s upcoming album, expected later this year.

“I don’t know / Where to go / Bring the pain / Bring the pain, I’m braindead / I just know, I know you’re gonna let me out / So bring the pain / Nothing really matters anymore, my baby”

Like Father Like None -- Pressure Cracks

Pressure Cracks takes on the criminal justice system in the explosive “Like Father Like None.”

The track opens with stats about recidivism, or offenders who commit a new crime and end up back behind bars after they are released. Stats about the number of people incarcerated in the United States.

The aggressive track challenges the system in a raw manner than doesn’t mince any words. The system is referred to as a cycle and distrust in officials is heavily present.

“Collecting checks while they are locking us away / Prisons for profits and you know they getting paid / Build up another place for people to decay / If we the criminals, then who the (expletive) are they?”

The song is off Pressure Crack’s assertive four-song EP, “This is Called Survival.”

Women in Love -- Summer Camp

British indie pop duo Summer Camp is expected to release their first new album since 2015.

The album is called “Romantic Comedy” and will be released on Valentine’s Day via Apricot Recordings. The album is a companion piece to a documentary film of the same name, which premiered last year at film festivals.

“Women in Love” is the first track and is about falling in love with a woman who is incredibly complex. She fits into the manic pixie dream girl trope of romantic comedies.

“After work every Friday she swims in the sea and turns her pink lips blue / She’s holding out for summer, but says she misses the snow / What can you do”

The duo said the song is about the women who “completely befuddle and complicate the lives of the men who are attracted to them.”

Underneath -- Code Orange

There’s quite a lot happening on Code Orange’s new track, “Underneath,” and the video is no different.

The nearly five minute long track is repetitive and blends a great deal of sounds, but it works well.

“You think you know what you want / Until you’re inside the nest / You got it all figured out / Until you’re drowning in it / You think you know who you are / Until you’re under duress / You got it all figured out / Until you’re under the skin”

It’s the title track off the band’s upcoming record.

Code Orange drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan described the album to Rolling Stone: “‘Underneath’ is the first piece of the puzzle that is our most subversive, intense and vicious record to date. It’s a cathartic moment in an extremely psychologically disturbing journey.”

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows: