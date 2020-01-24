Friday Finds: New music to check out – Jan. 24, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Break My Baby -- KALEO

KALEO frontman JJ Julius Son doesn’t disappoint in either of the two lead singles released this year.

“Break My Baby” is the tougher of the two, his voice haunting and harsh as his tone shifts throughout the song.

“I want to break my baby / You know she loves to fake it / I want to break my baby, yeah / Hold her down / Bring her down now / Oh, now”

The Icelandic rock band has taken their music around the world. Some of the most recognizable songs are “Way Down We Go," “All The Pretty Girls,” and “No Good.” KALEO has played sold-out headline shows from London to Moscow and completely sold out their first U.S. headline tour. They played Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

Julius Son has been working on an album expected this year ever since wrapping the touring schedule in support of “A/B.”

I HATE EVERYBODY -- Halsey

Halsey dropped her new album, “Manic,” last week.

It’s full of great songs but one that immediately stuck out to me when I first listened to it was “I HATE EVERYBODY.”

The song is essentially about realizing that you matter and are worthy on your own, without regards to who you may or may not be dating.

“If I could make you love me / Maybe you could make me love me / And if I can’t make you love me / Then I’ll just hate everybody”

It’s a highly relatable track that deals with clinging to things that aren’t actually there while trying to find some self-worth.

Halsey described it to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe as a song about making things about herself.

“Really, I could fall in love with anybody who don’t want me / So I just keep sayin’ I hate everybody / But maybe I, maybe I don’t”

Halsey will perform in Michigan on June 26.

me & ur ghost -- blackbear

Blackbear works though a romantic relationship that didn’t work out in his new single, “me & ur ghost."

The video features some dark aesthetics that blend well with the constant beat of the music. Overall the song is relatively simple, and the lyrics are delivered in a way that’s smooth and easy to take in.

“I wish I could take back summer nights / erase all the vibes / leave the memories out to dry / delete forever, no archive / take the words you said to me / hold on to them intentionally / I know that eventually / I’ma set fire to the one thing I loved the most / Burn it all to the ground with your ghost”

Blackbear will be supporting Halsey for some shows during her Manic world tour.

Godzilla -- Eminem feat. Juice WRLD

Eminem dropped a surprise album last week that includes a track featuring the late Juice WRLD, who died last month.

It was the first track I heard off “Music To Be Murdered By,” and it was a collaboration that honestly surprised.

While many tracks off the new album focus on heavy topics, particularly gun violence, “Godzilla” focuses on being a monster. The song has a number of humorous lyrics and doesn’t touch dark themes.

“I stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto / Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em / Other words, I Minute Maid 'em”

Em finishes the song with a speedy rap comparable to his performance on 2013’s “Rap God”

Burning Love -- Big Gigantic ft. Kidepo

American instrumental electronic music duo Big Gigantic teamed up with Kidepo and released a catchy song about finding love.

It’s the type of song you could dance to at a night club or accidentally catch yourself dancing to alone in your kitchen. The duo has traditionally included some jazz influence in their music and this song is not lacking.

“You’ll always be my girl, you got me all turned up / even when I’m feeling young I still want you / what would it take for you to need my, need my love / one night in a million, let’s make it glorious”

Big Gigantic’s LP, “Free Your Mind,” is expected to be released on Feb. 28. They’ll be performing at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on April 4.

“This tastes sweeter than the bourbon, food to my soul / when we’re together yeah, we’re missing nothing at all / see we didn’t start the fire, but we’re burning in love”

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows: