Jan. 20 in music history: Songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart through the decades

DETROIT – “The Box” by Roddy Ricch climbed from the third position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to the top spot this week, displacing Post Malone’s “Circles.”

MORE: The top Billboard Hot 100 songs of the decade

The chart is Billboard’s standard measure of song popularity in the U.S. Metrics used to rank songs include sales, airplay and streaming.

Archives of the chart go back to 1958.

Check out which songs were topping the Hot 100 chart on this day through the decades:

10 years ago

Kesha’s “Tik Tok” started out 2010 at the top of the Hot 100 chart and stayed there for both January and February.

Its nine week streak at No. 1 replaced “Empire State Of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

20 years ago

“What A Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera was No. 1 on Jan. 20, 2000.

It spent two weeks at that spot, and would be replaced by “I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden on the chart released Jan. 22.

30 years ago

“How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” by Michael Bolton hit the top spot on Jan. 20.

It stayed there for three weeks.

40 years ago

Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” was the top song on this day in 1980.

It claimed that spot for four weeks before “Do That To Me One More Time” by Captain & Tennille took the top position for a single week.

50 years ago

“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” by B.J. Thomas was finishing up a four week streak at the top of the chart in 1970.

The Jackson 5′s “I Want You Back” would take the top spot at the end of the month.

60 years ago

“Running Bear” by Johnny Preston was the top song for three weeks in 1960.

It lost that position to “Teen Angel” by Mark Dinning in early February.