DIME hosts Joel Cummins in first 2020 masterclass

DETROIT – DIME Detroit will be hosting it’s first masterclass in 2020 Jan. 31 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Their first guest will be musician Joel Cummins, the keyboardist/vocalist/songwriter for the band Umphrey’s McGee.

He is also the author of “The Realist’s Guide to a Successful Music Career."

Cummins will perform and be interviewed by music industry studies professor, Stephanie Belcher.

The Joel Cummins masterclass is free and open to the public. For more information the event, visit their Facebook Page.

DIME Detroit is a music institute located on 1265 Griswold Street. The school works with musicians and entrepreneurs seeking a long-term career in the music industry.