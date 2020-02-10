WATCH: Eminem performs ‘Lose Yourself’ at 2020 Oscars
DETROIT – Eminem brought back a classic for a surprise performance on the 2020 Oscars stage.
Finishing off a tribute to music in film, Eminem took the stage to perform “Lose Yourself,” one of the more memorable songs from the film “8 Mile.”
The song, from the 2002 film, was Eminem’s first Billboard 100 No. 1 single. It stayed on top of the charts for 12 weeks. It was also the winner for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
Watch clips of the performance below:
EMINEM AT THE #OSCARS 🤯pic.twitter.com/enMWCOsWif— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 10, 2020
Eminem brought the crowd to their feet. #Oscars 🙇🏻👁 pic.twitter.com/qG3Y9QwSd3— OJ (@ojziy) February 10, 2020
Eminem performing Lose Yourself has me shook pic.twitter.com/XLPbcvi4K8— Allison the Disney Diva (elizabeth) (@Daviesallison1A) February 10, 2020
Eminem also tweeted a clip from winning the Oscar back in 2002:
Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020
