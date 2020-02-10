34ºF

WATCH: Eminem performs ‘Lose Yourself’ at 2020 Oscars

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
DETROIT – Eminem brought back a classic for a surprise performance on the 2020 Oscars stage.

Finishing off a tribute to music in film, Eminem took the stage to perform “Lose Yourself,” one of the more memorable songs from the film “8 Mile.”

The song, from the 2002 film, was Eminem’s first Billboard 100 No. 1 single. It stayed on top of the charts for 12 weeks. It was also the winner for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Watch clips of the performance below:

Eminem also tweeted a clip from winning the Oscar back in 2002:

