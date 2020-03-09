Meet the Pistons GT -- Detroit’s NBA 2K esports team

DETROIT – A group of players at the Pistons Performance Center wear Detroit Pistons jerseys but they aren’t physically stepping onto the court.

The Pistons Gaming Team is the official NBA 2K affiliate of Detroit basketball. The team is led by Duane Burton, who was the 2018 NBA 2K coach of the year.

The esports league includes 21 teams that each have six players. The players compete as unique characters in five-on-five matches against other teams in the league. The players get paid, and they are considered professional athletes.

The season begins March 24. It will include 16 games, three tournaments and playoffs.