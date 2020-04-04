Wayne State University announces new Esports Gaming Lounge

DETROIT – Wayne State University announced Friday that the school will soon have a lounge for video games.

The Esports Gaming Lounge will have three console gaming stations with televisions, as well as 20 Alienware Aurora R9s with games, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch and more.

Construction on the lounge is expected to start soon, and, as of now, it is slated to open in the lower level of the Student Center in the fall.