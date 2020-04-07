We might be getting one more ‘Tiger King’ episode, according to show’s Jeff Lowe

Are you cool cats and kittens ready for more “Tiger King?”

How could you not be, right?

If you can’t get enough of the insanely watchable true crime series that premiered on Netflix just as social distancing started, you’re in for a real surprise (and no, it doesn’t involve the truth behind Carole Baskin and her missing ex-husband).

One of the stars of the series, Jeff Lowe, made a personalized Cameo for Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner, and Lowe announced that one more episode is still to come in the epic “Tiger King” saga.

Turner posted the video of Lowe making the announcement on Twitter.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in the video.

Recently, Netflix has been filming reunion-style endings for some of its most popular shows, such as “Love Is Blind” and an Oprah Winfrey sit-down interview with the cast of “When They See Us,” so we could be getting a “where are they now”-type episode with the cast of “Tiger King.”

Granted, we probably won’t get too much of an update on the show’s star, Joe Exotic," but it’d be great to see how the sudden fame has rocked the worlds of Doc Antle, Lowe and Baskin, who reportedly was not pleased with how she was portrayed in the series.

Netflix hasn’t actually confirmed a new episode of the show, but given its huge popularity while everyone is stuck inside quarantining, it makes sense for the streaming network to capitalize on the “Tiger King” phenomenon while it’s still hot.

Oh, and if you still haven’t hunkered down on your couch to watch “Tiger King” yet, what are you waiting for?