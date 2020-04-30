Eminem donating rare pair of shoes in name of coronavirus relief

DETROIT – Eminem announced he is giving away a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt X Eminem” shoes on StockX to raise proceeds for the COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

Cleanin’ out my closet... donating extra pair of my @Jumpman23 @Carhartt 4’s along with a vintage T to @stockx. Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. https://t.co/ejD56Gr6Gd pic.twitter.com/xeLoNhlINu — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 29, 2020

The shoes were released in extremely limited supply in 2015. Currently on the StockX website, the shoes have a low ask of $20,000!

Rather than auctioning off the shoes, Eminem and StockX are putting them up for raffle instead.

Each raffle ticket costs $10 and you can purchase up to 1,000 entries.

To purchase your raffle tickets, simply click here.