Eminem donating rare pair of shoes in name of coronavirus relief

Ian Vickers, Producer

DETROIT – Eminem announced he is giving away a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt X Eminem” shoes on StockX to raise proceeds for the COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

The shoes were released in extremely limited supply in 2015. Currently on the StockX website, the shoes have a low ask of $20,000!

Rather than auctioning off the shoes, Eminem and StockX are putting them up for raffle instead.

Each raffle ticket costs $10 and you can purchase up to 1,000 entries.

To purchase your raffle tickets, simply click here.

