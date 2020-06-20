Flint musician Tunde Olaniran to virtually premiere exclusive performance, discuss social justice

The Michigan branch of NextGen America is hosting a virtual performance Saturday with Flint-based musician Tunde Olaniran as part of their “Pride Week of Action.”

The musician is expected to premiere a new performance created specifically for the event. Organizers say Olaniran, described as an activist and artist, will also help lead a discussion on social justice organizing and the importance of voting ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Visit NextGen Michigan’s website here for more information.

The Nigerian-born, Flint-based musician is known for their unique and eclectic sound, fusing fast dance, electronic and hip-hop styles with socially-conscious lyrics. Olaniran’s first album, “Transgressor,” debuted in 2015 and their latest album, “Stranger,” was released in 2018. The musician has been featured on NPR’s All Songs Considered and in New Yorker and PitchFork magazines, among others.

The performance comes as protests continue in Detroit -- and throughout the country -- for the fourth consecutive week following the recent killing of Black Minneapolis man George Floyd and more Black Americans. Protestors are marching to demand change and decry racism and police brutality in the U.S.

