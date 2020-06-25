WDIV partners with The Henry Ford, DSO for ‘Salute to America’ TV only event

The cherished holiday tradition continues but in a different form this year. WDIV-Local 4 is partnering with The Henry Ford and Detroit Symphony Orchestra to present “Salute to America,” a TV only event on July 3 at 8 p.m., to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. For the first time in its 28-year run, “Salute to America” concerts will not be held in Greenfield Village during the Fourth of July weekend.

WDIV-Local 4 will produce an hour-long primetime program filled with all the music and fanfare for which the “Salute to America” concerts are known and loved. The live concerts are not taking place due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Carr and Tati Amare of Local 4′s “Live in the D” will host the special from Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford. Music will include encore performances drawn from the orchestra’s extensive DSO Replay archive recorded at Orchestra Hall prior to the pandemic. Conductors Leonard Slatkin and Michael Francis lead performances of John Williams’ “Liberty Fanfare,” Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In addition, a DSO brass quintet will be featured in a newly recorded segment at Greenfield Village. Viewers will also learn how the July 4th holiday was celebrated during America’s centennial, as well as get an up close look at an authentic muzzle-loading Napoleanic-era cannon used during the “1812 Overture.”

The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus, regular guests at Salute to America concerts, will perform its “Armed Forces Salute,” traditionally presented at the event in recognition to veterans and active-duty military for service to their country.

Detroit musician and “The Voice” contestant Beth Griffith-Manley will sing “America the Beautiful” to honor this unique moment of American history.

The televised special will remain proudly supported by the event’s long-time sponsors Bank of America and Ford Motor Company.

“Salute to America” will premiere on WDIV-Local 4 on July 3 at 8:00 p.m.