Talking Film: 4 Michigan, By Michigan -- ‘Crow’

DETROIT – “'The Crow' was always a favorite film of mine,” said executive producer and star Justin Mane. “It wasn’t like your typical horror film -- there were so many different elements to it.”

“The Crow” was created by Detroit-native James O’Barr. First published in 1989, the comic series became an underground success and was then adapted by director Alex Proyas into a 1994 film of the same name. “The Crow” was actor and martial artist Brandon Lee’s final film after a prop gun mistakenly fired on set, fatally striking Lee in the stomach. The movie used footage of Lee from previously filmed scenes, Lee’s stunt-double and at-the-time cutting edge CGI to finish production.

Taking place in Detroit on Devil’s Night, the original movie follows Eric Draven, a musician brought back from the dead who seeks vengeance on those that killed him and his fiancee.

Inspired by the series, a group of Metro Detroit film makers came together to make “Crow,” a project to pay homage to the franchise. The fan-film follows Dean Summers as he searches for answers and the men who left him to die.

“A big thing I really wanted to accomplish was featuring local filmmakers that had the passion to really do as best as they could,” Mane said.

Local 4 sat down with cast and crew who worked on the fan-film to see what makes Detroit and “The Crow” important to them and how COVID-19 impacted production.

While not involved in the project, O’Barr reached out to the filmmakers and gave them his blessing on it.

