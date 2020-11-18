Peanuts, Charlie Brown will return to TV for Thanksgiving, Christmas specials after all

Following backlash sparked by the decision not to air the “Great Pumpkin” on TV for Halloween, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts will return with Thanksgiving and Christmas specials over the next month.

Apply TV+ took over the rights to the Peanuts holiday specials in October and announced the “Great Pumpkin” episode would not air on television. Even though the special was free to stream for a few days, the outrage from Peanuts fans was deafening.

On Wednesday, PBS announced it reached a deal with Apple for an ad-free broadcast of both the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials in the coming weeks.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

Fans can also stream the specials without ads on Apple TV+. The Thanksgiving episode will be available starting Nov. 18 and be free from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The Christmas episode will begin streaming on Dec. 4 and be free from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13.