Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet announce sophomore album ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate’

Frankenmuth’s Greta Van Fleet announced its sophomore album, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” which is set to release on April 16.

“The Battle at Garden’s Gate” follows the band’s debut album, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army.” Before its debut album, Greta Van Fleet had two EP releases, “Black Smoke Rising” and “From the Fires.” “From the Fires” won best rock album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

So far, the band has given us two songs as a glimpse into the new album. The first single released was “My Way, Soon,” which was released in early October. The second single, “Age of Machine,” was released on Thursday and is nearly seven minutes long.

So many have been positioned as the future, we’ve forgotten how to recognize the real thing. Expectations may run high, but Greta Van Fleet is indifferent to opinion. The band doesn’t have to say a certain thing or act a certain way to convince anyone of their capacity. All they have to do is play. Greta Van Fleet Facebook

According to the statement, the new album “is a reflection of their journey into the present.” The album is produced by Greg Kurstin and “has an elegance unlike the band’s previous work.”

"It’s an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world... Posted by Greta Van Fleet on Friday, December 4, 2020

Hear the band’s most recent release below:

Local 4′s Jason Colthorp sat down with Sam Kiszka in January 2019 to discuss their rise to the top. Watch the full interview below: