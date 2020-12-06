WATCH: ‘SNL’ spoofs Giuliani’s Michigan election hearing in cold open

“Saturday Night Live” took aim at Rudy Giuliani and a witness that went viral during a hearing before the Michigan House earlier this week on the 2020 election.

“Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election,” the cold open is captioned.

On Wednesday evening, Giuliani made, without being under oath, wild claims of “massive cheating,” specifically by Detroit Democrats, that he said resulted in 500,000 to 700,000 “illegal” votes. Despite Republicans’ questioning of vote counting in the city, there is no evidence to show such a discrepancy.

Watch the “SNL” cold open below: