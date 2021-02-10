Fox News gives satirist Greg Gutfeld a weeknight talk show

This image released by Fox News Channel shows host Greg Gitfeld. Fox News Channel says it will give a weeknight talk show to its hard-edged satirist, Greg Gutfeld, starting this spring. Gutfeld has been hosting a weekend talk show and been a panelist on "The Five." (Fox News Channel via AP)

NEW YORK – Fox News Channel says it is giving a weeknight talk show this spring to its hard-edged satirical personality, Greg Gutfeld, in a further expansion of its opinion programming.

Gutfeld, who has been hosting a weekend show and is a panelist on “The Five,” brings a conservative voice to a late-night comic fraternity of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah that skews liberal.

His show will air at 11 p.m. Eastern and displaces Fox's “News @ Night” program, which shifts to midnight. With the recent launch of an opinion show at 7 p.m., Fox is moving out two more news-oriented hours that had surrounded its prime-time lineup.

“People need a reason to laugh,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. “Greg's unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late-night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday time slot.”

Gutfeld said that he's frequently been asked when his weekend show would go nightly, “so now that we are, there will be approximately 3 million people who will claim it's their idea.”

He's the author of the book, “The Joy of Hate, How to Triumph Over Whiners, Hurt Feelings and Spineless Liberals in the Age of Phony Outrage.”

The 56-year-old satirist joined Fox in 2007 after being a magazine editor at Men's Health, Stuff and Maxim in the U.K.

His show will feature monologue, panel discussions and parodies. A recent weekend segment was a fake ad for “Woke-a-Day” toilet paper with printed words like “racist.”

“I don't need to know anything about anything to be an arrogant, sanctimonious windbag,” said one “user” in a testimonial.

Another recent segment mocked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's use of the phrase “circle back” to answer questions where she had to check for further details.

Gutfeld also recently targeted Colbert, Noah and Kimmel for expressing relief that President Joe Biden had replaced Donald Trump.

“I haven't seen this many people happily soaking their shorts since trampoline day at bedwetter camp,” he said.

Fox said Gutfeld will also continue on “The Five.”