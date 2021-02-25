Kelsey Grammer leads revival of ‘Frasier’ for Paramount Plus

Before he was Dr. Frasier Crane on "Cheers" and "Frasier," Kelsey Grammer was Dr. Canard on the NBC soap "Another World." The Julliard-trained actor played the role only for less than a year in 1984.

How many decades can the character Frasier Crane possibly survive on television? Apparently at least another decade more.

Kelsey Grammer is returning to the starring role of Dr. Crane in a revival of the hit 90s sitcom for the streaming service Paramount Plus. According to Variety, Grammer will return to the title role, in additional to serving as an executive producer. The announcement was made during an investor presentation on Wednesday.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Grammer portrayed Dr. Crane in multiple TV shows since first appearing in “Cheers” back in 1984 as the love interest of Diane Chambers. He never left Cheers.

After “Cheers” ended, the spin-off, “Frasier,” took Dr. Crane back home to Seattle with a newly-formed family, including his brother Niles Crane and dad, Martin Crane. Grammer also appeared in “Wings” in 1992.

“Frasier” ran for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004. It remains one of the most successful sitcoms of all time.

It’s unclear who from the original “Frasier” cast will be joining Grammer for the revival. It would be shocking if the revival didn’t include David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz). John Mahoney, who portrayed Martin Crane, died in 2018.

When “Frasier” ended in 2004, the character accepts a job in San Francisco to host a television talk show, however, in the finale, Frasier appears to board a different plane to Chicago, implying the pursuit of his lover interest, Charlotte (Laura Linney), who moved to Chicago in the final episodes. Nearly 20 years have passed since then, so who knows where Frasier could be.

Either way, tossed salad and scrambled eggs are returning to the screen. Grab some sherry and enjoy.