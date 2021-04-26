Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman after Oscar win

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Anthony Hopkins smiles while posing for photos prior to the premiere of his new film "The Rite" in Mexico City. Nomadland has won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The films director, Chloe Zhao, became only the second woman to win the best director trophy, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. Nomadland also took the cinematography prize on Sunday. Emerald Fennells revenge comedy Promising Young Woman was named best British film, while the best actor trophy went to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for playing a man grappling with dementia in The Father. An event that was criticized in the recent past with the label #BAFTAsSoWhite rewarded a diverse group of talents, during a pandemic-curbed ceremony at Londons Royal Albert Hall. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Hopkins has honored the late Chadwick Boseman after winning the best actor Oscar, hailing his fellow performer as a man “taken from us far too early.”

The 83-year-old Hopkins took the award for his performance in “The Father,” becoming the oldest actor or actress to win an Oscar, edging out Christopher Plummer’s supporting-actor win at age 82 in the 2010 film “Beginners.”

Hopkins’ win was anticlimactic on a show where he wasn’t present to accept the trophy. Presenter Joaquin Phoenix’s reading of his name was the last dramatic moment of a most unusual ceremony.

Hours later, Hopkins made a belated acceptance speech in a short video message posted on Instagram, standing in front of the rolling green fields of his native Wales.

“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early,” he said. “I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored.”

Ad

It is Hopkins' first Oscar since he was victorious for playing Hannibal Lecter.

Despite his pedigree, Hopkins was a surprise winner of the Academy Award for best actor for his work on “The Father,” playing the role of a man fighting dementia.

Boseman had been expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.

Ad