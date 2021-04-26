Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman after Oscar win

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Hopkins has honored the late Chadwick Boseman after winning the best actor Oscar, hailing his fellow performer as a man “taken from us far too early.”
The 83-year-old Hopkins took the award for his performance in “The Father,” becoming the oldest actor or actress to win an Oscar, edging out Christopher Plummer’s supporting-actor win at age 82 in the 2010 film “Beginners.”
Hopkins’ win was anticlimactic on a show where he wasn’t present to accept the trophy. Presenter Joaquin Phoenix’s reading of his name was the last dramatic moment of a most unusual ceremony.
Hours later, Hopkins made a belated acceptance speech in a short video message posted on Instagram, standing in front of the rolling green fields of his native Wales.
“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early,” he said. “I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored.”
It is Hopkins' first Oscar since he was victorious for playing Hannibal Lecter.
Despite his pedigree, Hopkins was a surprise winner of the Academy Award for best actor for his work on “The Father,” playing the role of a man fighting dementia.
Boseman had been expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.