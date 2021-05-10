Detroit’s own Keegan-Michael Key hosts SNL

Native Metro-Detroiter Keegan-Michael Key will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 15th! You know and love him from the popular Comedy Central show Key & Peele, but did you know Key was born in Southfield and raised in Detroit? And he earned a BFA in theater at the University of Detroit Mercy, where he was a brother of Phi Kappa Theta.

Key was one of the founders of Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck, a non-profit theatre that helps “expand stage access and enrich individual artists.” He also co-founded the Detroit Creativity Project, which teaches students in Detroit improvisation as a way to improve their communication skills.

Key always spreads positivity about Detroit and the growth of our city, so we want to support him right back! The Emmy Award winner next stars in Schmigadoon!, premiering globally July 16 on Apple TV+.

Musical guest Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “SOUR,” featuring the record-breaking global hit single “drivers license,” is due out May 21.

Watch SNL Saturday, May 15th at 10 p.m. on Local 4.

On May 22nd, Anya Taylor-Joy hosts with Lil Nas X as musical guest.

Taylor-Joy stars in Netflix’s global hit series The Queen’s Gambit, for which she won a SAG Award, Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award. Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X’s latest single, “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.