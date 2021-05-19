Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Watch: New trailer for ‘RESPECT’ Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

Film scheduled for August 2021

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 
Aretha Franklin
,
RESPECT
,
Movie
,
Jennifer Hudson
,
Trailer
,
Film
,
Detroit
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage at All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At "Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of Soul at The Shrine Auditorium on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage at All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At "Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of Soul at The Shrine Auditorium on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS) (2019 Getty Images)

DETROIT – A new trailer for “RESPECT” was released this week, giving us another taste of the long-anticipated biopic on Aretha Franklin’s life and career starring Jennifer Hudson.

Watch here:

Hudson portrays Franklin, who was involved in the film’s development until her death in August 2018. She was chosen for the role by Franklin herself.

“I think she’s brought a lot of grace and class to the role,” said Franklin’s niece, Cristal Franklin. “One thing about Jennifer is she’s a singer and my aunt was a singer. So I’m not so much nervous about the singing aspect.”

The cast is full of Hollywood talent including Forest Whitaker as C. L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Siggers Franklin, and Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler.

“RESPECT” was first scheduled to be released Dec. 25, 2020 but was delayed until Jan. 8, then Jan. 15, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is is now scheduled to be released Aug. 13, 2021.

Read back: Aretha Franklin’s niece discusses new trailer for movie profiling her aunt’s life

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Jennifer Hudson and Aretha Franklin pose backstage at the hit musical "The Color Purple" on Broadway at The Jacobs Theater on December 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) (2015 Bruce Glikas)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: