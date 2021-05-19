Watch: New trailer for ‘RESPECT’ Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage at All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At "Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of Soul at The Shrine Auditorium on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

DETROIT – A new trailer for “RESPECT” was released this week, giving us another taste of the long-anticipated biopic on Aretha Franklin’s life and career starring Jennifer Hudson.

Watch here:

Hudson portrays Franklin, who was involved in the film’s development until her death in August 2018. She was chosen for the role by Franklin herself.

“I think she’s brought a lot of grace and class to the role,” said Franklin’s niece, Cristal Franklin. “One thing about Jennifer is she’s a singer and my aunt was a singer. So I’m not so much nervous about the singing aspect.”

The cast is full of Hollywood talent including Forest Whitaker as C. L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Siggers Franklin, and Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler.

Ad

“RESPECT” was first scheduled to be released Dec. 25, 2020 but was delayed until Jan. 8, then Jan. 15, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is is now scheduled to be released Aug. 13, 2021.

Read back: Aretha Franklin’s niece discusses new trailer for movie profiling her aunt’s life