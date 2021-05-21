Billie Eilish to play Little Caesars Arena in March 2022

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Billie Eilish is scheduled to perform March 12, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

This show will be during the first leg of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” The Detroit show is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $49.50) go on sale Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased online at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. All venue box offices are currently closed. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available here until Sunday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan Presale begins Wednesday, May 26 at 12 p.m. local through 10 p.m. local venue time.

Eilish’s newest single “Your Power” debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, logging more than 150 Million streams in the first two weeks of release.