You’ll have to suspend disbelief to enjoy ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ but it’s worth it

John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” finally opened in theaters Friday (May 28) after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

It was set to be released in March of 2020, but theaters closed and the wait began. Many other films that were set to release were eventually dropped on streaming platforms so people could watch them at home.

This film waited until it could hit the big screen -- and it was well worth the wait. Watching it at home with the numerous potential for distractions would have really taken away from the whole experience.

“For me, it was non-negotiable. We designed this movie to be for theaters, specifically,” Krasinski said in a Zoom interview with the Associated Press.

It had been more than a year since I’d even stepped foot in a theater. I did not miss overpaying for popcorn. There were only a handful of people in the theater, but it was good to be back.

This movie is not lacking any tense moments. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time -- and by edge of my seat I mean huddled way back in the seat and trying to hide. The film opens up with Day 1 -- the day everything began. We get a glimpse of what life was like for the Abbott before the apocalypse.

This scene works perfectly because if you’ve seen the first movie you know what the danger is. You understand that every sound, every movement could pose a threat. That same scene, if it was in the first movie, wouldn’t have had the same impact on the viewer.

Personally, I thought the writing was great and the acting was spectacular. The characters feel complex and human. The monsters, well, they are what they are. They are scary -- if you ignore certain things about them. Like, why can’t they hear heartbeats? Or just the sound of breathing? Has nobody else discovered their weakness?

I chose not to care. There are a few other scenes where the character does something that really doesn’t make any sense at all and then it puts them in a dangerous situation -- and then the camera pans out to the side and pulls back and it makes sense. The character did that thing so that the movie could have that one shot. Which, really pulled me out of the movie, but I would just try to ignore it and enjoy the film for what it was.

It’s not perfect. But it’s scary. It’s good. The tension will pull you through the entire hour and 37 minutes. Seeing it in theaters probably really did make a difference. If you can suspend your disbelief and just enjoy a film for what it is then you’ll like this one.

