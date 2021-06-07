Hasan Minhaj coming to Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Sept. 25, 2021

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, comedian Hasan Minhaj performs on stage during the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, in New York. Minhaj, of Netflixs Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," and Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live will headline this years White House Correspondents Dinner, which takes place April 25, 2020. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

DETROIT – Hasan Minhaj is scheduled for a show Sept. 25, 2021 at Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Minhaj’s comedic one-man show “The King’s Jester” starts at 7 p.m. Tickets (starting at $45) go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, JayTV.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena. There is a six-ticket limit.

This will be a mobile phone-free show. Before entering the theatre, phones will be placed in a Yondr pouch. Once inside, the pouch will lock. Guests will maintain possession of their phone at all times. To use their phone, guests can step outside into the lobby and tap it on any unlocking base.

Phones must be placed back in the pouch to reenter the theatre. For more information on how Yondr works, please visit www.overyondr.com/howitworks.

