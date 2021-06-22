J. Cole playing Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5

J. Cole will stop in Detroit on Oct. 5 with 21 Savage and special guest Morray.

Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, dreamville.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city “The Off-Season Tour” tour kicks off on Sept. 24. It will be Cole’s first performance in Detroit since 2018. (Were you at the show? Tell us about it the comments.)

The Detroit show brings the rapper to the home of the Detroit Pistons, who had offered Cole a tryout in 2020. It’s unclear if he took up the offer but did get attention earlier this year for playing in the NBA’s professional league in Africa.

THE OFF-SEASON TOUR DATES:

* With 21 Savage | ^ With Special Guest Morray

Fri Sep 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena*^

Sat Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*^

Mon Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Tue Sep 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

Wed Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*^

Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

Sat Oct 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*^

Mon Oct 04 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena*^

Tue Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Thu Oct 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

Sun Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*^

Mon Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*^

Thu Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

Sat Oct 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Sun Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*^

Wed Oct 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

Thu Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*^