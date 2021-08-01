Partly Cloudy icon
Entertainment

Star of Aretha Franklin biopic comes to Metro Detroit for private screening of ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson visits Michigan ahead of movie release

Evrod Cassimy, Reporter/Anchor

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Jennifer Hudson, the star of the Aretha Franklin biopic, paid a visit Sunday to Metro Detroit.

A private screening of “Respect” will be held in Royal Oak with the Queen of Soul’s family and friends.

Hudson portrays Franklin, who was involved in the film’s development until her death in August 2018. She was chosen for the role by Franklin herself.

Hudson’s first stop in Motown was at Franklin’s father’s church, New Bethel Baptist Church, where she briefly graced the mic and sang for the crowd.

August 2018: Hundreds gather at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit to celebrate Aretha Franklin’s gospel roots

From there, she stopped by Detroit’s Legends Plaza, where the Detroit Historical Society Museum unveiled a new exhibit that featured Franklin’s handprints.

Hudson then had a private conversation with the Queen of Soul’s loved ones at the Charles H. Write Museum. She stopped to personally greet everyone.

“Respect” was shown to those closest to Franklin at the Emagine Royal Oak before it hits theaters Aug. 13.

About the Authors:

Evrod Cassimy is the morning anchor for Local 4 News Today. He joined WDIV in August of 2013. He is an award winning journalist and a six-time Emmy Award nominee. Evrod was born in Michigan but grew up in the Chicagoland area.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email