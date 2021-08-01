Star of Aretha Franklin biopic comes to Metro Detroit for private screening of ‘Respect’

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Jennifer Hudson, the star of the Aretha Franklin biopic, paid a visit Sunday to Metro Detroit.

A private screening of “Respect” will be held in Royal Oak with the Queen of Soul’s family and friends.

Hudson portrays Franklin, who was involved in the film’s development until her death in August 2018. She was chosen for the role by Franklin herself.

Hudson’s first stop in Motown was at Franklin’s father’s church, New Bethel Baptist Church, where she briefly graced the mic and sang for the crowd.

From there, she stopped by Detroit’s Legends Plaza, where the Detroit Historical Society Museum unveiled a new exhibit that featured Franklin’s handprints.

Hudson then had a private conversation with the Queen of Soul’s loved ones at the Charles H. Write Museum. She stopped to personally greet everyone.

“Respect” was shown to those closest to Franklin at the Emagine Royal Oak before it hits theaters Aug. 13.

