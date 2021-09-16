Rolling Stone names Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ greatest song of all time

With all of the popular, chart-topping hits that have come out of the city of Detroit, one is apparently a cut above the rest.

Rolling Stone has once again compiled a list of the “500 Greatest Songs of all Time,” and taking the top spot is none other than the Queen of Soul’s “Respect.”

Aretha Franklin’s hit from 1967 was named the greatest song for a number of reasons, including Franklin’s passionate delivery and discipline while recording her version of the Otis Redding original. Rolling Stone says the song “catalyzed rock & roll, gospel, and blues to create the model for soul music that artists still look to today.”

As for the company the song keeps, rounding out the top five are Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” at number 2, Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” at number 3, Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” at number 4 and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” at number five.

Click here to see Rolling Stone’s complete list.

