American Auto: Special preview tonight at 10 p.m. on Local 4

DETROIT – Buckle up! There’s a new workplace comedy coming to primetime and it’s set right here in Motor City.

From the creators of “Superstore” and “The Office” comes the story of the fictional 100-year old auto company, Wayne Motors. Struggling to keep up with the times, a new CEO (Ana Gasteyer) steps in with no experience in the automobile industry.

AMERICAN AUTO -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ana Gasteyer as Katherine, Harriet Dyer as Sadie -- (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC) (2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

“American Auto” takes a hilarious look at how corporate decisions are made at the headquarters of a multimillion dollar car company, which ultimately affect the employees they hire. Staffed with a brilliant team working on a new self-driving vehicle, see what happens when quirky decision-makers must compromise in order to keep their company alive.

The new comedy stars “SNL” alum Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, “Superstore” regular Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo. Justin Spitzer (”Superstore”) is executive producer and writer.

Watch a special preview of the first two episodes of American Auto tonight at 10 p.m. on Local 4 - WDIV.