Eminem becomes most certified artist for singles in RIAA Gold and Platinum program history

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced 73.5 million new gold and platinum program certifications for Eminem, making him the No. 1 awarded musician for singles in the program’s history.

Eminem is one of only seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond Album Awards. He has six RIAA Diamond awards, three for albums and three for singles.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years. With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever,” RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said.

Eminem’s RIAA Award career total is now 227.5 million -- 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, according to the RIAA.

“Interscope joins Aftermath in congratulating Marshall, Paul, and the entire Shady team on this remarkable achievement. It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun,” said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman, Interscope Geffen A&M.

