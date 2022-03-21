59º

Need something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Netflix, HBO and more this week

What’s coming out the week of March 21, 2022

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Harold Li of the encryption service ExpressVPN says nearly 8 in 10 Americans who are in a relationship share passwords across nearly every digital platform. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out this week (March 21, 2022 through March 27, 2022):

Disney+

Wednesday (March 23, 2022)

  • Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (Season 1)
  • The Doc Files (Season 1)
  • Parallels (Season 1 premiere)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 6)

Friday (March 25, 2022)

  • Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
  • The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

HBO Max

Tuesday (March 22, 2022)

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere

Wednesday (March 23, 2022)

  • Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ‘68 Summer Games – 1999

Thursday (March 24, 2022)

  • King Richard, 2021
  • One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Friday (March 25, 2022)

  • Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
  • Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

Hulu

Tuesday (March 22, 2022)

  • American Song Contest (New episodes weekly)

Wednesday (March 23, 2022)

  • Bloods: Season 2A
  • Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
  • Wrath of Man (2021)

Friday (March 25, 2022)

  • Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
  • American Siege (2022)

Saturday (March 26, 2022)

  • Mass (2021)

Netflix

Monday (March 21, 2022)

  • Call the Midwife, Series 10
  • In Good Hands

Tuesday (March 22, 2022)

  • The Principles of Pleasure
  • Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

Thursday (March 24, 2022)

  • Love Like the Falling Petals

Friday (March 25, 2022)

  • 800 Meters
  • Transformers: BotBots (TV Cartoons)
  • Bridgerton (Season 2)

Peacock

Wednesday (March 23, 2022)

  • The Thing About Pam (New episodes Wednesdays)

Thursday (March 24, 2022)

  • Bel-Air (New episodes Thursdays)

Prime Video

Friday (March 25, 2022)

  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

