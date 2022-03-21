Need something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Netflix, HBO and more this week

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out this week (March 21, 2022 through March 27, 2022):
Disney+
Wednesday (March 23, 2022)
- Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (Season 1)
- The Doc Files (Season 1)
- Parallels (Season 1 premiere)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Episode 6)
Friday (March 25, 2022)
- Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
HBO Max
Tuesday (March 22, 2022)
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere
Wednesday (March 23, 2022)
- Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ‘68 Summer Games – 1999
Thursday (March 24, 2022)
- King Richard, 2021
- One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Friday (March 25, 2022)
- Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
- Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
Hulu
Tuesday (March 22, 2022)
- American Song Contest (New episodes weekly)
Wednesday (March 23, 2022)
- Bloods: Season 2A
- Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
- Wrath of Man (2021)
Friday (March 25, 2022)
- Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
- American Siege (2022)
Saturday (March 26, 2022)
- Mass (2021)
Netflix
Monday (March 21, 2022)
- Call the Midwife, Series 10
- In Good Hands
Tuesday (March 22, 2022)
- The Principles of Pleasure
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
Thursday (March 24, 2022)
- Love Like the Falling Petals
Friday (March 25, 2022)
- 800 Meters
- Transformers: BotBots (TV Cartoons)
- Bridgerton (Season 2)
Peacock
Wednesday (March 23, 2022)
- The Thing About Pam (New episodes Wednesdays)
Thursday (March 24, 2022)
- Bel-Air (New episodes Thursdays)
Prime Video
Friday (March 25, 2022)
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
