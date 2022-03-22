How to watch all of ‘Better Call Saul’ before the final season premieres

This image released by AMC shows Rhea Seehorn, left, and Bob Odenkirk in a scene from "Better Call Saul." The Screen Actors Guild has nominated the cast for a SAG Award for best ensemble in a drama series. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television via AP)

It’s happening. Season 6, the final season of “Better Call Saul,” is going to premiere next month.

So, what’s the best way to binge watch every other season before the premiere? There are a few options for streaming.

As with previous seasons, the premiere means that the season before the new one is finally going to be released on Netflix in the U.S.

If you haven’t seen season 5 yet, and you have a subscription to Netflix, you’ll be able to watch it on April 4. The premiere of season 6 is set for release on April 18 and you can watch it on AMC and AMC+.

April 4, 2022: Season 5 of “Better Call Saul” drops on Netflix

April 18, 2022: Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” premieres on AMC, AMC+

