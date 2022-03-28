Chris Rock declines charges after being slapped by Will Smith at Oscars

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chris Rock won’t be filing charges after being slapped in the face by Will Smith on stage at the Oscars on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Smith marched up to the stage where he slapped Rock across the face, then returned to his seat, where he told Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-ing mouth.”

Smith then ended up winning an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” and he delivered a tearful apology for an act sure to overshadow his milestone achievement.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said as he began his acceptance speech after winning best actor honors. He apologized afterward to many people — including tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams’ daughters — but did not mention Rock in his apology.

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it was aware of the incident.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another,” the statement read. “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

