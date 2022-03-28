Will Smith appears to smack Chris Rock for joke about wife at Oscars

presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Things got weird at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Comedian Chris Rock was making a few jokes before presenting an award, and one included Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock’s joke took aim at her Oscars outfit. “Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” he said. Will Smith laughed at first but then took to the stage and appeared to slap Rock across the face.

Smith returned to his seat and appeared to be cursing at Rock, who was still standing on the stage. The live broadcast cut the audio out of the confrontation, but the audio wasn’t cut in other countries. Videos posted to social media show Smith shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock remarked after Smith stopped shouting.

Social media exploded after the incident, with many thinking it was a planned bit. The show continued on like nothing had happened.

Vanity Fair reports that Smith’s reps spoke to him during the commercial break, as well as Denzel Washington

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)