Hawaii couple drop restraining order against Ezra Miller

FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. According to court documents, Monday, April 11, 2022, a Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Miller, known for playing The Flash in Justice League films. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

HONOLULU – A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, who is known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films and allegedly harassed patrons of a karaoke bar in a Big Island town last month.

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the restraining order case Monday after the couple requested it.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined comment Tuesday on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in Hilo, the same town where Miller was arrested.

A judge had granted the restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday. It's unclear if the hearing will be held now that the case is dismissed.

A judge on Tuesday granted a request by Miller's lawyer, Francis Alcain, to postpone a hearing on a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation for Miller in Hilo until April 26 because Miller and prosecutors are in what Alcain described as “pre-negotiations” for an agreement on the two outstanding cases. Alcain did not disclose details of the potential agreement. A hearing for the arrest case is also scheduled for April 26.

In the traffic case against Miller, police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo on March 19, where Miller was “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk,” Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Tuesday. Miller was cited for obstructing a highway, Quiocho said.

On March 27, police police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

The day after Miller was released on $500 bail, the couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order.