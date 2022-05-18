Teachers can catch 1 free movie at Emagine theatres this summer

Teachers and school staff can catch a movie for free this summer at Emagine theatres.

In an effort to show appreciation for educators and school staff as the school year comes to a close, Emagine is offering one free movie ticket to eligible individuals in June and July.

Free tickets are only valid for showtimes before 5 p.m. on Wednesdays between June 15-July 20. Officials say teachers and staff must present their ID badge in order to receive their free ticket, which must be purchased at the box office.

Click here to see a list of showtimes at Emagine Theatres.

There are 14 Emagine theatres in Michigan, with most of them in the immediate Metro Detroit area -- including in Royal Oak, Canton, Birmingham and more. Click here to see Emagine locations in Michigan.

