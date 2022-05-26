Report: ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dies at 67

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Ray Liotta attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival as it presents Festival Honors & Variety's 10 Actors To Watch at The Balboa Bay Club And Resort on October 24, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his role as Henry Hill in “Goodfellas,” has died at the age of 67, according to reports.

Deadline first reported the news, saying Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republican, where he was filming a movie. TMZ reported that no foul play is suspected.

Liotta was reportedly engaged to be married, and had several film projects in the works.

Liotta was also well known for his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989′s “Field of Dreams.”

“Goodfellas,” released in 1990, catapulted Liotta into stardom along side Robert De Nero and Joe Pesci. The movie is widely regarded as one of the best films ever made. It was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

