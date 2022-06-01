Anita Baker announces one-night-only Detroit homecoming show in July

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 05: Singer Anita Baker onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

DETROIT – One of the most famous musicians to come out of Detroit is returning home for a homecoming event in July.

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker will perform a special one-night-only homecoming show at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $69.50) go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Baker, born in Toledo, OH, and raised in Detroit, is one of the most popular singers of soulful ballads during the height of the quiet storm period in the 1980s.