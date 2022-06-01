HBO Max has finally renewed ‘Our Flag Means Death’ for a second season

HBO Max has finally renewed the comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” after what seemed like an eternity, but was really only around three months.

The show debuted on March 3 and quickly gained an intense (almost obsessive) following online. For good reason too. It’s a fantastic show with great writing, characters, cinematography, music, and LGBTQ+ representation.

The first season was loosely inspired by 18th century pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). He leaves his life and family behind to become the Gentleman Pirate and captain of the ship Revenge. Everything changes when he runs into the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). The first season ends on a cliffhanger and fans will be relieved to get a second season.

HBO Max said the first season ranked among the top five Max Original comedy series.

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible,” creator David Jenkins said.

