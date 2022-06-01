Your streaming guide for June 2022: What’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in June 2022:
Everything coming to Disney+ in June 2022
June 1, 2022
- Glee (Season 1 - Season 6)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
- Club Mickey Mouse
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III
June 3, 2022
- Hollywood Stargirl
June 8, 2022
- Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
- Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
- Ms. Marvel - Premiere - Episode 1
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV
June 10, 2022
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear - Premiere
June 15, 2022
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
- grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
- The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
- Family Reboot - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Ms. Marvel - Episode 2
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V
- Love, Victor - Seasons 1 - 2 and Season 3 - Premiere
June 17, 2022
- Kings Ransom
- Big Shot
June 22, 2022
- G.O.A.T. (S1)
- Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - Finale - Part VI
- Ms. Marvel - Episode 3
June 24, 2022
- Rise - Premiere
- Trevor: The Musical - Premiere
June 29, 2022
- Baymax! - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Ms. Marvel - Episode 4
Everything coming to HBO Max in June 2022
June 1, 2022
- 13 Going on 30, 2004
- 300, 2006
- A Star is Born, 2018
- Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
- Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- Angels & Demons, 2009
- The Ant Bully, 2006
- Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
- Babylon A.D. , 2008
- The Bank Job, 2008
- Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
- Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
- Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
- Border, 2018 (HBO)
- Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
- Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
- Chef, 2014 (HBO)
- The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
- Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
- Dark Passage, 1947
- Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006
- Domino, 2005 (HBO)
- Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
- The Firm, 1993
- First Blood, 1982
- The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
- Gridiron Gang, 2006
- Guess Who, 2005
- Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
- The Harvey Girls, 1946
- Highlander, 1986
- Horsemen, 2008
- How Do You Know, 2010
- How They Got Over, 2017
- How to Survive a Plague, 2012
- The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
- I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
- The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
- The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
- John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997
- Klute, 1971
- The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
- Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
- Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
- Major League II, 1994
- Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
- The Mask, 1994
- McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
- My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
- My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
- My Dead Dad, 2021
- The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
- Papi, 2020 (HBO)
- Paris Is Burning, 1990
- Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
- Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
- Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
- Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
- Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
- Ride the High Country, 1962
- Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
- Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
- Soul Surfer, 2011
- Stepmom, 1998
- Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
- The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
- Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
- Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
- Un padre no tan padre, 2016
- W., 2008 (HBO)
- Watchmen (movie), 2009
- What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
June 3, 2022
- On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
- Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)
June 6, 2022
- Doctor Who, Season 13
- Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season S3A
June 8, 2022
- The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 9, 2022
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 10, 2022
- The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
- Naomi
- Odo, Season 3
- Victor and Valentino, Season 3B
June 15, 2022
- La Unidad, Season 2
June 16, 2022
- Father of the Bride, 2022
June 17, 2022
- Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
- Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
- Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
June 19, 2022
- Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
June 20, 2022
- Birdgirl, Season 2
June 22, 2022
- All American: Homecoming
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 23, 2022
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere
- Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
- Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
June 24, 2022
- Bing, Season 1B
- Rich & Shameless, Season 1
- Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
June 26, 2022
- Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
June 30, 2022
- Julia, 2021
- PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
- Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, Max Original Premiere
- Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)
Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in June 2022
Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022
June 1, 2022
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Dear John
- Dumb and Dumber
- Edge of Seventeen
- Eraser
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
- Lean on Me
- Léon: The Professional
- Life as We Know It
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Soul Plane
- Steel Magnolias
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Boy
- The Departed
- The Fighter
- The Girl Next Door
- The Hurt Locker
- The Players Club
- Titanic
- Troy
- Vegas Vacation
- We Are Marshall
June 2, 2022
- Borgen - Power & Glory
- The DUFF
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
June 3, 2022
- As the Crow Flies
- Floor Is Lava, Season 2
- Interceptor
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
- The Perfect Mother
- Surviving Summer
- Two Summers
June 5, 2022
- Straight Up
June 6, 2022
- Action Pack, Season 2
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7, 2022
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
June 8, 2022
- Baby Fever
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
- Hustle
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
June 9, 2022
- Rhythm + Flow France
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
June 10, 2022
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
- Closet Monster
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
- First Kill
- Intimacy
- Peaky Blinders, Season 6
- Top Gear, Seasons 27-28
- Trees of Peace
- Vice
June 11, 2022
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
June 13, 2022
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14, 2022
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
- Halftime
- The Mole, Seasons 3-4
June 15, 2022
- Centauro
- Front Cover
- God’s Favorite Idiot
- Heart Parade
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
- Maldivas
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
- The Wrath of God
June 16, 2022
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
- Karma’s World Music Videos, Season 2
- Love & Anarchy, Season 2
- Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes)
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
- Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17, 2022
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Rainbow High, Season 2
- She, Season 2
- Spiderhead
- The War Next-door, Season 2
- You Don’t Know Me
June 18, 2022
- Alchemy of Souls
- Charmed, Season 4
- SPRIGGAN
June 19, 2022
- Civil
- It (2017)
June 20, 2022
- Doom Of Love
- Philomena
June 21, 2022
- All That, Seasons 2-3
- The Future Of
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
- Kenan and Kel, Seasons 1-2
- Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Seasons 1-2
- Zoey 101, Seasons 1-2
June 22, 2022
- Bruna Louise: Demolition
- The Hidden Lives of Pets
- Love & Gelato
- The Mist (2007)
- One Piece
- Sing 2
- Snowflake Mountain
- The Umbrella Academy, Season 3
June 23, 2022
- First Class
- Queen
- Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes)
June 24, 2022
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Season 2
- Legacies, Season 4
- The Man from Toronto
- Man Vs Bee
- Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area
June 25, 2022
- Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18
June 26, 2022
- Best of the Fest
- June 27, 2022
- Cafe Minamdang
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday
June 28, 2022
- Blasted
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 29, 2022
- BEAUTY
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island
- The Upshaws, Season 2, Part 1
June 30, 2022
- BASTARD‼ - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Sharkdog, Season 2
Still haven’t found anything to watch? Click here for more streaming guide coverage and sign up for the Don’t Miss List monthly newsletter below.