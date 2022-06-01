Your streaming guide for June 2022: What’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in June 2022:

Everything coming to Disney+ in June 2022

June 1, 2022

Glee (Season 1 - Season 6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III

June 3, 2022

Hollywood Stargirl

June 8, 2022

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Ms. Marvel - Premiere - Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV

June 10, 2022

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear - Premiere

June 15, 2022

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Family Reboot - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V

Love, Victor - Seasons 1 - 2 and Season 3 - Premiere

June 17, 2022

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

June 22, 2022

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Finale - Part VI

Ms. Marvel - Episode 3

June 24, 2022

Rise - Premiere

Trevor: The Musical - Premiere

June 29, 2022

Baymax! - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 4

Everything coming to HBO Max in June 2022

June 1, 2022

13 Going on 30, 2004

300, 2006

A Star is Born, 2018

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

Angels & Demons, 2009

The Ant Bully, 2006

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Babylon A.D. , 2008

The Bank Job, 2008

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)

Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)

Border, 2018 (HBO)

Colossal, 2016 (HBO)

Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)

Chef, 2014 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Dark Passage, 1947

Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

The Firm, 1993

First Blood, 1982

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Guess Who, 2005

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Harvey Girls, 1946

Highlander, 1986

Horsemen, 2008

How Do You Know, 2010

How They Got Over, 2017

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)

The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997

Klute, 1971

The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998

The Mask, 1994

McQueen, 2018 (HBO)

My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)

My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

My Dead Dad, 2021

The One I love, 2014 (HBO)

Papi, 2020 (HBO)

Paris Is Burning, 1990

Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)

Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)

Religulous, 2008 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Soul Surfer, 2011

Stepmom, 1998

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Un padre no tan padre, 2016

W., 2008 (HBO)

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

June 3, 2022

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)

June 6, 2022

Doctor Who, Season 13

Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season S3A

June 8, 2022

The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 9, 2022

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere

June 10, 2022

The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)

Naomi

Odo, Season 3

Victor and Valentino, Season 3B

June 15, 2022

La Unidad, Season 2

June 16, 2022

Father of the Bride, 2022

June 17, 2022

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

June 19, 2022

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 20, 2022

Birdgirl, Season 2

June 22, 2022

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 23, 2022

Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3

June 24, 2022

Bing, Season 1B

Rich & Shameless, Season 1

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2

June 26, 2022

Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)

June 30, 2022

Julia, 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, Max Original Premiere

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in June 2022

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022

June 1, 2022

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

June 2, 2022

Borgen - Power & Glory

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

June 3, 2022

As the Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava, Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

June 5, 2022

Straight Up

June 6, 2022

Action Pack, Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7, 2022

That’s My Time with David Letterman

June 8, 2022

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

June 9, 2022

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10, 2022

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders, Season 6

Top Gear, Seasons 27-28

Trees of Peace

Vice

June 11, 2022

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

June 13, 2022

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14, 2022

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole, Seasons 3-4

June 15, 2022

Centauro

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

The Wrath of God

June 16, 2022

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos, Season 2

Love & Anarchy, Season 2

Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17, 2022

Ad

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High, Season 2

She, Season 2

Spiderhead

The War Next-door, Season 2

You Don’t Know Me

June 18, 2022

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed, Season 4

SPRIGGAN

June 19, 2022

Civil

It (2017)

June 20, 2022

Doom Of Love

Philomena

June 21, 2022

All That, Seasons 2-3

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan and Kel, Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101, Seasons 1-2

June 22, 2022

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

The Mist (2007)

One Piece

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy, Season 3

June 23, 2022

First Class

Queen

Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes)

June 24, 2022

Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Season 2

Legacies, Season 4

The Man from Toronto

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area

June 25, 2022

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18

June 26, 2022

Best of the Fest

June 27, 2022

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

June 28, 2022

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29, 2022

BEAUTY

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws, Season 2, Part 1

June 30, 2022

BASTARD‼ - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog, Season 2

