78º

Entertainment

Your streaming guide for June 2022: What’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Disney+, Disney, Streaming Guide, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Straming Guide for June 2022, June 2022 Streaming Guide, HBO, Entertainment
(© Eugenio Marongiu, © Eugenio Marongiu)

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in June 2022:

Everything coming to Disney+ in June 2022

June 1, 2022

  • Glee (Season 1 - Season 6)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
  • A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
  • Club Mickey Mouse
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III

June 3, 2022

  • Hollywood Stargirl

June 8, 2022

  • Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)
  • Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)
  • Ms. Marvel - Premiere - Episode 1
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV

June 10, 2022

  • Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear - Premiere

June 15, 2022

  • Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)
  • grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
  • T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)
  • The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)
  • Family Reboot - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • Ms. Marvel - Episode 2
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V
  • Love, Victor - Seasons 1 - 2 and Season 3 - Premiere

June 17, 2022

  • Kings Ransom
  • Big Shot

June 22, 2022

  • G.O.A.T. (S1)
  • Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi - Finale - Part VI
  • Ms. Marvel - Episode 3

June 24, 2022

  • Rise - Premiere
  • Trevor: The Musical - Premiere

June 29, 2022

  • Baymax! - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • Ms. Marvel - Episode 4

Everything coming to HBO Max in June 2022

June 1, 2022

  • 13 Going on 30, 2004
  • 300, 2006
  • A Star is Born, 2018
  • Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
  • Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
  • The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
  • Angels & Demons, 2009
  • The Ant Bully, 2006
  • Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
  • Babylon A.D. , 2008
  • The Bank Job, 2008
  • Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
  • Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
  • Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
  • Border, 2018 (HBO)
  • Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
  • Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
  • Chef, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
  • Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
  • Dark Passage, 1947
  • Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Da Vinci Code, 2006
  • Domino, 2005 (HBO)
  • Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Firm, 1993
  • First Blood, 1982
  • The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
  • Gridiron Gang, 2006
  • Guess Who, 2005
  • Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
  • The Harvey Girls, 1946
  • Highlander, 1986
  • Horsemen, 2008
  • How Do You Know, 2010
  • How They Got Over, 2017
  • How to Survive a Plague, 2012
  • The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
  • I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
  • I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
  • John Grisham’s the Rainmaker, 1997
  • Klute, 1971
  • The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
  • Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
  • Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
  • Major League II, 1994
  • Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
  • The Mask, 1994
  • McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
  • My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
  • My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
  • My Dead Dad, 2021
  • The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
  • Papi, 2020 (HBO)
  • Paris Is Burning, 1990
  • Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
  • Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
  • Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
  • Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
  • Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
  • Ride the High Country, 1962
  • Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
  • Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
  • Soul Surfer, 2011
  • Stepmom, 1998
  • Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
  • Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
  • Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
  • Un padre no tan padre, 2016
  • W., 2008 (HBO)
  • Watchmen (movie), 2009
  • What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
  • The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

June 3, 2022

  • On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
  • Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)

June 6, 2022

  • Doctor Who, Season 13
  • Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Total Dramarama, Season S3A

June 8, 2022

  • The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 9, 2022

  • Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
  • Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere

June 10, 2022

  • The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
  • Naomi
  • Odo, Season 3
  • Victor and Valentino, Season 3B

June 15, 2022

  • La Unidad, Season 2

June 16, 2022

  • Father of the Bride, 2022

June 17, 2022

  • Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
  • Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
  • Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

June 19, 2022

  • Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 20, 2022

  • Birdgirl, Season 2

June 22, 2022

  • All American: Homecoming
  • Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 23, 2022

  • Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere
  • Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
  • Wellington Paranormal, Season 3

June 24, 2022

  • Bing, Season 1B
  • Rich & Shameless, Season 1
  • Tuca & Bertie, Season 2

June 26, 2022

  • Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)

June 30, 2022

  • Julia, 2021
  • PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
  • Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, Max Original Premiere
  • Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in June 2022

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022

June 1, 2022

  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Dear John
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Edge of Seventeen
  • Eraser
  • His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
  • Lean on Me
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Life as We Know It
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Soul Plane
  • Steel Magnolias
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Boy
  • The Departed
  • The Fighter
  • The Girl Next Door
  • The Hurt Locker
  • The Players Club
  • Titanic
  • Troy
  • Vegas Vacation
  • We Are Marshall

June 2, 2022

  • Borgen - Power & Glory
  • The DUFF
  • Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

June 3, 2022

  • As the Crow Flies
  • Floor Is Lava, Season 2
  • Interceptor
  • Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
  • The Perfect Mother
  • Surviving Summer
  • Two Summers

June 5, 2022

  • Straight Up

June 6, 2022

  • Action Pack, Season 2
  • Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7, 2022

  • That’s My Time with David Letterman

June 8, 2022

  • Baby Fever
  • Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
  • Hustle
  • Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

June 9, 2022

  • Rhythm + Flow France
  • Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10, 2022

  • Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
  • Closet Monster
  • Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
  • First Kill
  • Intimacy
  • Peaky Blinders, Season 6
  • Top Gear, Seasons 27-28
  • Trees of Peace
  • Vice

June 11, 2022

  • Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

June 13, 2022

  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
  • Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
  • Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
  • Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14, 2022

  • Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
  • Halftime
  • The Mole, Seasons 3-4

June 15, 2022

  • Centauro
  • Front Cover
  • God’s Favorite Idiot
  • Heart Parade
  • Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
  • Maldivas
  • Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
  • The Wrath of God

June 16, 2022

  • Dead End: Paranormal Park
  • Karma’s World Music Videos, Season 2
  • Love & Anarchy, Season 2
  • Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes)
  • Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
  • Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17, 2022

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Rainbow High, Season 2
  • She, Season 2
  • Spiderhead
  • The War Next-door, Season 2
  • You Don’t Know Me

June 18, 2022

  • Alchemy of Souls
  • Charmed, Season 4
  • SPRIGGAN

June 19, 2022

  • Civil
  • It (2017)

June 20, 2022

  • Doom Of Love
  • Philomena

June 21, 2022

  • All That, Seasons 2-3
  • The Future Of
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
  • Kenan and Kel, Seasons 1-2
  • Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Seasons 1-2
  • Zoey 101, Seasons 1-2

June 22, 2022

  • Bruna Louise: Demolition
  • The Hidden Lives of Pets
  • Love & Gelato
  • The Mist (2007)
  • One Piece
  • Sing 2
  • Snowflake Mountain
  • The Umbrella Academy, Season 3

June 23, 2022

  • First Class
  • Queen
  • Rhythm + Flow France (new episodes)

June 24, 2022

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Season 2
  • Legacies, Season 4
  • The Man from Toronto
  • Man Vs Bee
  • Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area

June 25, 2022

  • Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18

June 26, 2022

  • Best of the Fest
  • June 27, 2022
  • Cafe Minamdang
  • Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

June 28, 2022

  • Blasted
  • Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29, 2022

  • BEAUTY
  • Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Pirate Gold of Adak Island
  • The Upshaws, Season 2, Part 1

June 30, 2022

  • BASTARD‼ - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
  • Sharkdog, Season 2

Still haven’t found anything to watch? Click here for more streaming guide coverage and sign up for the Don’t Miss List monthly newsletter below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter