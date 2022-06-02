Bo Burnham releases an hour of outtakes from Netflix special ‘Inside’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Bo Burnham attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Bo Burnham has released an hour of outtakes from his Netflix special “Inside.”

The footage includes previously unreleased content, including new music.

Burnham filmed the special from March 2020 through May 2021. He wrote, directed, shot, sound edited and put “Inside” together himself.

It was initially released on May 30, 2021.

a year ago today, i released a special called inside. i've spent the last two months editing together material that i shot for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it. — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) May 31, 2022

The special earned Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

The song “All Eyes on Me” received the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Burnham is releasing a deluxe album on June 3 that will include all the new songs and new score from the outtakes and the original special.