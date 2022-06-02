66º

Bo Burnham releases an hour of outtakes from Netflix special ‘Inside’

Outtakes available on YouTube

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Bo Burnham attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury, 2021 Getty Images)

Bo Burnham has released an hour of outtakes from his Netflix special “Inside.”

The footage includes previously unreleased content, including new music.

Burnham filmed the special from March 2020 through May 2021. He wrote, directed, shot, sound edited and put “Inside” together himself.

It was initially released on May 30, 2021.

The special earned Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

The song “All Eyes on Me” received the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Burnham is releasing a deluxe album on June 3 that will include all the new songs and new score from the outtakes and the original special.

