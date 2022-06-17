‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ tells story of Michigan couple who used lottery loophole to win millions

Annette Bening as Marge Selbee and Bryan Cranston as Jerry Selbee in Jerry and Marge Go Large streaming on Paramount+.

The new movie “Jerry and Marge Go Large” tells the true story of a Michigan couple who used a lottery loophole to win millions of dollars.

It stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening and is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. It’s based on the true story of Jerry and Marge Selbee.

Retiree Jerry Selbee spent his entire life looking for patterns and he ended up finding a loophole in the Winfall game in Michigan and Massachusetts. The couple had just sold their convenience store and were living in Evart, Michigan when he found that loophole.

That loophole netted the couple around $27 million over nine years. The Winfall game is now defunct, but the way it was set up if there were no jackpot winners and the pot grew higher than $5 million, a “roll-down” would happen. That means the cash in that jackpot went to the lower tiers of winners.

Jerry Selbee noticed that a roll-down happened every six weeks and decided to wait to play. In doing so, he won more than he lost on tickets. The Selbees weren’t doing anything illegal. They were never arrested.

The cast of “Jerry and Marge Go Large” also includes Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean and Uly Schlesinger. It’s streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

