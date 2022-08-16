78º

Your streaming guide for August 2022: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in August 2022:

Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2022

August 3, 2022

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Lightyear
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”

August 5, 2022

  • The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
  • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
  • Old Dogs
  • LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 10, 2022

  • Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
  • I Am Groot - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”

August 12, 2022

  • Disney Summer Magic Quest
  • Father of the Bride
  • Father of the Bride Part II

August 17, 2022

  • Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere - Episode 1
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304 “No Drama”

August 19, 2022

  • Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
  • Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
  • Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24, 2022

  • Blackish (S8)
  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
  • Eureka (S1, 4 episodes)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 2

August 26, 2022

  • Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31, 2022

  • America’s National Parks (S1)
  • Europe From Above (S2)
  • Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
  • Andor - 2-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-2
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 306 “Color War”
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 3

Everything coming to HBO Max in August 2022

August 1, 2022

  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
  • A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
  • Amy, 2015 (HBO)
  • Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
  • Belle, 2013 (HBO)
  • Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
  • Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
  • Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
  • Bug, 2007 (HBO)
  • Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
  • Charlie’s Angels, 2000
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
  • Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
  • Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
  • Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
  • Colors, 1988 (HBO)
  • Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
  • Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
  • Days of Being Wild, 1990
  • DC Showcases Short: Constantine - The House of Mystery, 2022
  • Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
  • Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
  • Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
  • Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
  • Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
  • From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
  • Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
  • Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
  • Gaslight, 1944
  • Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
  • Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
  • How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
  • How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
  • Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
  • Ivanhoe, 1952
  • Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
  • Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
  • Late August, Early September, 1998
  • Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
  • Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
  • Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
  • Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
  • Little Women, 1994
  • Locke, 2013 (HBO)
  • Love & Basketball, 2000
  • Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
  • Miles Ahead, 2016
  • Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
  • Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
  • Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
  • Objective, Burma!, 1945
  • Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
  • Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
  • Out of the Past, 1947
  • Remember, 2016 (HBO)
  • Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
  • Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
  • Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
  • Source Code, 2011
  • Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
  • Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
  • The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Blood of a Poet, 1932
  • The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
  • The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
  • The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
  • The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Notebook, 2004
  • The One, 2001 (HBO)
  • The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
  • The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
  • The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
  • Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
  • Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
  • Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
  • Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
  • Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
  • Whiplash, 2014

Aug. 3, 2022

  • Belle, 2021

Aug. 4, 2022

  • Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Aug. 5, 2022

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

  • Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)

Aug. 7, 2022

  • The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

Aug. 9, 2022

  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 13, 2022

  • The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 21, 2022

  • American Sniper, 2014
  • House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 24, 2022

  • Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 25, 2022

  • House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

Aug. 26, 2022

  • Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
  • Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in August 2022

Everything coming to Netflix in August 2022

Aug. 1, 2022

  • 28 Days
  • 8 Mile
  • Above the Rim
  • The Age of Adaline
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Big Tree City
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Constantine
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Love & Basketball
  • Made of Honor
  • Men in Black
  • Men in Black 3
  • Men in Black II
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Monster-in-Law
  • No Strings Attached
  • Pawn Stars, Season 13
  • Polly Pocket, Season 4, Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
  • She’s Funny That Way
  • Space Jam (1996)
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Top Gear, Seasons 29 and 30
  • The Town
  • Woman in Gold

Aug. 2, 2022

  • Flight
  • Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Aug. 3, 2022

  • Buba
  • Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99
  • Don’t Blame Karma!
  • Good Morning, Verônica, Season 2

Aug. 4, 2022

  • Lady Tamara
  • KAKEGURUI TWIN
  • Super Giant Robot Brothers
  • Wedding Season

Aug. 5, 2022

  • Carter
  • Darlings
  • The Informer
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • The Sandman
  • Skyfall

Aug. 6, 2022

  • Reclaim

Aug. 7, 2022

  • Riverdale, Season 6

Aug. 8, 2022

  • Code Name: Emperor
  • Team Zenko Go, Season 2

Aug. 9, 2022

  • I Just Killed My Dad
  • The Nice Guys

Aug. 10, 2022

  • Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
  • Heartsong
  • Indian Matchmaking, Season 2
  • Instant Dream Home
  • Iron Chef Brazil
  • Locke & Key, Season 3
  • School Tales the Series

Aug. 11, 2022

  • Dope
  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Book 3
  • Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

Aug. 12, 2022

  • 13: The Musical
  • A Model Family
  • Day Shift
  • Never Have I Ever, Season 3

Aug. 15, 2022

  • Ancient Aliens, Season 4
  • Deepa & Anoop
  • Learn to Swim

Aug. 16, 2022

  • Untold, Volume 2 (New episodes weekly)
  • Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Two parts)

Aug. 17, 2022

  • High Heat
  • Junior Baking Show, Season 6
  • Look Both Ways
  • Royalteen
  • Unsuspicious

Aug. 18, 2022

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3
  • Inside the Mind of a Cat
  • Tekken: Bloodline

Aug. 19, 2022

  • The Cuphead Show! Part 2
  • Echoes
  • The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
  • Glow Up, Season 4
  • Kleo
  • The Next 365 Days

Aug. 20, 2022

  • Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar

Aug. 21, 2022

  • A Cowgirl’s Song

Aug. 23, 2022

  • Chad and JT Go Deep
  • Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 24, 2022

  • Lost Ollie
  • Mo
  • Queer Eye: Brazil
  • Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
  • Selling the OC
  • Under Fire
  • Watch Out, We’re Mad

Aug. 25, 2022

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Season 3
  • History 101, Season 2
  • Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
  • That’s Amor

Aug. 26, 2022

  • Disobedience
  • Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
  • Loving Adults
  • Ludik
  • Me Time
  • Seoul Vibe

Aug. 29, 2022

  • Under Her Control
  • Mighty Express, Season 7

Aug. 30, 2022

  • I AM A KILLER, Season 3
  • Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 31, 2022

  • Club América vs Club América
  • Family Secrets
  • I Came By

