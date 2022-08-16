Your streaming guide for August 2022: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in August 2022:
Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2022
August 3, 2022
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
- Lightyear
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”
August 5, 2022
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
- Old Dogs
- LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
August 10, 2022
- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
- I Am Groot - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”
August 12, 2022
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
August 17, 2022
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere - Episode 1
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304 “No Drama”
August 19, 2022
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 24, 2022
- Blackish (S8)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
- Eureka (S1, 4 episodes)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 2
August 26, 2022
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31, 2022
- America’s National Parks (S1)
- Europe From Above (S2)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
- Andor - 2-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-2
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 306 “Color War”
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 3
Everything coming to HBO Max in August 2022
August 1, 2022
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
- A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
- Amy, 2015 (HBO)
- Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
- Belle, 2013 (HBO)
- Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
- Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
- Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
- Bug, 2007 (HBO)
- Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
- Charlie’s Angels, 2000
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
- Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
- Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
- Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
- Colors, 1988 (HBO)
- Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
- Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
- Days of Being Wild, 1990
- DC Showcases Short: Constantine - The House of Mystery, 2022
- Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
- Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
- Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
- Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
- Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
- From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
- Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
- Gaslight, 1944
- Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
- Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
- How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
- Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
- Ivanhoe, 1952
- Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
- Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
- Late August, Early September, 1998
- Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
- Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
- Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
- Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
- Little Women, 1994
- Locke, 2013 (HBO)
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
- Miles Ahead, 2016
- Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
- Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
- Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
- Objective, Burma!, 1945
- Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
- Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
- Out of the Past, 1947
- Remember, 2016 (HBO)
- Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
- Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
- Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
- Source Code, 2011
- Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
- Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
- The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
- The Blood of a Poet, 1932
- The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
- The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
- The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
- The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
- The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
- The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
- The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
- The Notebook, 2004
- The One, 2001 (HBO)
- The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
- The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
- The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
- The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
- The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
- The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
- Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
- Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
- Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
- Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
- Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
- Whiplash, 2014
Aug. 3, 2022
- Belle, 2021
Aug. 4, 2022
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Aug. 5, 2022
Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
- Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)
Aug. 7, 2022
- The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
Aug. 9, 2022
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
Aug. 13, 2022
- The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Aug. 21, 2022
- American Sniper, 2014
- House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
Aug. 24, 2022
- Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Aug. 25, 2022
- House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
Aug. 26, 2022
- Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
- Wolf, 2021 (HBO)
Everything coming to Netflix in August 2022
Aug. 1, 2022
- 28 Days
- 8 Mile
- Above the Rim
- The Age of Adaline
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Big Tree City
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Constantine
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose (2011)
- Hardcore Henry
- Legends of the Fall
- Love & Basketball
- Made of Honor
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 3
- Men in Black II
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster-in-Law
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars, Season 13
- Polly Pocket, Season 4, Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
- She’s Funny That Way
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Top Gear, Seasons 29 and 30
- The Town
- Woman in Gold
Aug. 2, 2022
- Flight
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
Aug. 3, 2022
- Buba
- Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99
- Don’t Blame Karma!
- Good Morning, Verônica, Season 2
Aug. 4, 2022
- Lady Tamara
- KAKEGURUI TWIN
- Super Giant Robot Brothers
- Wedding Season
Aug. 5, 2022
- Carter
- Darlings
- The Informer
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Sandman
- Skyfall
Aug. 6, 2022
- Reclaim
Aug. 7, 2022
- Riverdale, Season 6
Aug. 8, 2022
- Code Name: Emperor
- Team Zenko Go, Season 2
Aug. 9, 2022
- I Just Killed My Dad
- The Nice Guys
Aug. 10, 2022
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
- Heartsong
- Indian Matchmaking, Season 2
- Instant Dream Home
- Iron Chef Brazil
- Locke & Key, Season 3
- School Tales the Series
Aug. 11, 2022
- Dope
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Book 3
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
Aug. 12, 2022
- 13: The Musical
- A Model Family
- Day Shift
- Never Have I Ever, Season 3
Aug. 15, 2022
- Ancient Aliens, Season 4
- Deepa & Anoop
- Learn to Swim
Aug. 16, 2022
- Untold, Volume 2 (New episodes weekly)
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Two parts)
Aug. 17, 2022
- High Heat
- Junior Baking Show, Season 6
- Look Both Ways
- Royalteen
- Unsuspicious
Aug. 18, 2022
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- Tekken: Bloodline
Aug. 19, 2022
- The Cuphead Show! Part 2
- Echoes
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
- Glow Up, Season 4
- Kleo
- The Next 365 Days
Aug. 20, 2022
- Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar
Aug. 21, 2022
- A Cowgirl’s Song
Aug. 23, 2022
- Chad and JT Go Deep
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 24, 2022
- Lost Ollie
- Mo
- Queer Eye: Brazil
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
- Selling the OC
- Under Fire
- Watch Out, We’re Mad
Aug. 25, 2022
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Season 3
- History 101, Season 2
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
- That’s Amor
Aug. 26, 2022
- Disobedience
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
- Loving Adults
- Ludik
- Me Time
- Seoul Vibe
Aug. 29, 2022
- Under Her Control
- Mighty Express, Season 7
Aug. 30, 2022
- I AM A KILLER, Season 3
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 31, 2022
- Club América vs Club América
- Family Secrets
- I Came By
