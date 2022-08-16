Your streaming guide for August 2022: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix in August 2022:

Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2022

August 3, 2022

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”

August 5, 2022

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 10, 2022

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”

August 12, 2022

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17, 2022

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere - Episode 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304 “No Drama”

August 19, 2022

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24, 2022

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Eureka (S1, 4 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 2

August 26, 2022

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

August 31, 2022

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

Andor - 2-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 306 “Color War”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 3

Everything coming to HBO Max in August 2022

August 1, 2022

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine - The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil’s Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

Aug. 3, 2022

Belle, 2021

Aug. 4, 2022

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Aug. 5, 2022

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)

Aug. 7, 2022

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

Aug. 9, 2022

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 13, 2022

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 21, 2022

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 24, 2022

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 25, 2022

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

Aug. 26, 2022

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in August 2022

Everything coming to Netflix in August 2022

Aug. 1, 2022

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Big Tree City

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars, Season 13

Polly Pocket, Season 4, Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear, Seasons 29 and 30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Aug. 2, 2022

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

Aug. 3, 2022

Buba

Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99

Don’t Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica, Season 2

Aug. 4, 2022

Lady Tamara

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

Aug. 5, 2022

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

Skyfall

Aug. 6, 2022

Reclaim

Aug. 7, 2022

Riverdale, Season 6

Aug. 8, 2022

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go, Season 2

Aug. 9, 2022

I Just Killed My Dad

The Nice Guys

Aug. 10, 2022

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking, Season 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key, Season 3

School Tales the Series

Aug. 11, 2022

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

Aug. 12, 2022

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever, Season 3

Aug. 15, 2022

Ancient Aliens, Season 4

Deepa & Anoop

Learn to Swim

Aug. 16, 2022

Untold, Volume 2 (New episodes weekly)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Two parts)

Aug. 17, 2022

High Heat

Junior Baking Show, Season 6

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

Aug. 18, 2022

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

Aug. 19, 2022

The Cuphead Show! Part 2

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up, Season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

Aug. 20, 2022

Ad

Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar

Aug. 21, 2022

A Cowgirl’s Song

Aug. 23, 2022

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 24, 2022

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling the OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We’re Mad

Aug. 25, 2022

Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Season 3

History 101, Season 2

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

That’s Amor

Aug. 26, 2022

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

Aug. 29, 2022

Under Her Control

Mighty Express, Season 7

Aug. 30, 2022

I AM A KILLER, Season 3

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 31, 2022

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

Still haven’t found anything to watch? Click here for more streaming guide coverage and sign up for the Don’t Miss List monthly newsletter below.