Porcupine Mountains Music Festival returns after 3-year hiatus: Here’s the lineup

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. – The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival is returning to the winter sports complex at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County after a three-year hiatus.

The festival is set for Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 and features Americana, bluegrass and folk to R&B, rock, blues, world music and more.

It’s presented by Friends of the Porkies, a non-profit organization that supports and promotes the state park.

“The downtime was very challenging for us,” said Chery Sundberg, festival director. “The past three years gave us time to examine our own personal commitments to the festival, to envision its future, and to make the adjustments needed to help us return fresh and strong, with the demand for live music now greater than ever.”

Tickets cost $95 for a two-day pass. Daily passes are available at the gate for $50. Tickets for children ages 7-12 are $10 for either a two-day or single-day pass, and children under 6 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You’ll need a recreation passport to enter the state park. Park staffers will be selling passports near the festival entrance.

2022 Porcupine Mountains Music Festival lineup

Friday, Aug. 26 : JigJam will do a special Q & A session inside the Chalet at 6 p.m. (EDT) and will go on stage as the opening day headlining act at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27: The Slambovian Circus of Dreams first played at the Porkies in 2007 and will be making their eighth appearance at the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival as the closing headlining act at 8:30 p.m. (EDT).

Special musical guests to the festival include the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year nominee, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, formed in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee; along with the high-energy Madison, Wisconsin band Armchair Boogie, defined by their pickin’ skills and infectious grooves on stages throughout the country.

Other festival performers include:

The Talbott Brothers

Ariel Posen

Charlie Parr

Raye Zaragoza

Lilli Lewis

Erik Koskinen

Luke Winslow-King

Heather Maloney.

There will be a daily jam session and 25 different musicians at the Busking Barn. Headliners on the indoor Chalet stage include Jeff Ray & Hurricane Harold, a Q & A Workshop with JigJam, folk singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik of Sweden, along with eight additional acts performing over the two days.

Click here to learn more about the music festival, or call 906-390-2295