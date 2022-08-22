HBO Max pulls dozens of films, TV series from platform amid plans to merge with Discovery Plus

If you’re subscribed to HBO Max, you might not have noticed, but you’ve lost a few shows.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max is removing 36 movies and TV series from its platform, according to reports.
“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” an HBO Max spokesman said in a statement to CNBC.
According to the report the decision was made to cut expenses, declutter the streaming platform and to move away from kids and family content.
The decision comes amid a plan to merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a single platform by next summer.
A report from Business Insider outlines how the company views the two services. Executives said HBO Max has a “male skew” with “scripted,” “lean in,” “appointment viewing,” and is the “home of ‘fandoms.’” While Discovery Plus has a “female skew” with “unscripted,” “lean back,” “comfort viewing,” and is the “home of genredoms.”
HBO Max announced the following series have been removed, according to CNBC:
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Close Enough
- Detention Adventure
- Dodo
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer
- Elliott From Earth
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Genera+ion
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia’s Magic Playground
- Mighty Magiswords
- My Dinner with Herve
- My Mom, Your Dad
- Odo
- OK K.O.! - Let’s Be Heroes
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Select Sesame Street Specials
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Share
- Squish
- Summer Camp Island
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny - Special
- Theodosia
- Tig n’ Seek
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
