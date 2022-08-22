HBO Max pulls dozens of films, TV series from platform amid plans to merge with Discovery Plus

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: A general view of the stage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

If you’re subscribed to HBO Max, you might not have noticed, but you’ve lost a few shows.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max is removing 36 movies and TV series from its platform, according to reports.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” an HBO Max spokesman said in a statement to CNBC.

According to the report the decision was made to cut expenses, declutter the streaming platform and to move away from kids and family content.

The decision comes amid a plan to merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a single platform by next summer.

A report from Business Insider outlines how the company views the two services. Executives said HBO Max has a “male skew” with “scripted,” “lean in,” “appointment viewing,” and is the “home of ‘fandoms.’” While Discovery Plus has a “female skew” with “unscripted,” “lean back,” “comfort viewing,” and is the “home of genredoms.”

Ad

Read: More entertainment coverage

HBO Max announced the following series have been removed, according to CNBC:

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK K.O.! - Let’s Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Make It Big, Make It Small

Share

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny - Special

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

Click here to check out this month’s list of everything coming to Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix.