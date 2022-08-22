Twenty One Pilots bring the hype to Detroit on ‘The Icy Tour’

Twenty One Pilots headline and Peter McPoland opens at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2022.

DETROIT – Twenty One Pilots did not hold anything back at their show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday.

The Icy Tour is promoting the duo’s 2021 album, “Scaled and Icy.” Peter McPoland opened for them.

This was only their second stop on their tour, you can click here to see the rest of their tour dates. Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph’s fans, the Skeleton Clique, turned out and turned up for this concert.

The production value of the show alone makes it worth seeing Twenty One Pilots live. Even if you’re more familiar with their older music, you’ll still get something out of the show.

The energy in Detroit that night was exceptional. I have seen them live twice before this, and this was easily the best performance yet.

The duo could always put on a good show, but there was something new and exciting in the air this time around. There was a deserved feeling of confidence behind their performance, more than ever before.

I mentioned the production value, right? I mean, incredible. Three large screens that were constantly changing, impressive light design. Everything seemed to flow perfectly, and if anything went wrong it was hard to tell from an audience member’s perspective.

My personal favorite part was the acoustic set in the middle. Tyler did something for the fans that have been with them since the beginning, he flowed through all their albums -- hitting the songs that stuck with people the most. The fans didn’t disappoint either, they sang along -- never missing a beat.

Audience participation is expected and welcome at Twenty One Pilots concerts. Beyond just the singing along, there’s crowd surfing of a ukulele, Tyler, and even Josh as he plays the drums. If you’re a fan of their music, or just like to have a good time, they’re worth seeing live.

Twenty One Pilots headline and Peter McPoland opens at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2022. (Kayla Clarke)

