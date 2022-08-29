How you can help those in need while attending Arts, Beats and Eats

Arts, Beats and Eats is really a community event that brings people from all over southeast Michigan together and while the fun kicks off Labor Day Weekend, you still have time to snag free or discounted tickets while also helping out people in need.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The 25th Soaring Eagles Arts, Beats and Eats is returning this weekend.

The Royal Oak festival is a great way to cap off the 2022 summer.

It’s as simple as dropping off just three canned goods at your local Flagstar branch. With that, you get a $5 voucher for entry to Soaring Eagles Arts, Beats and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank.

All of the food collected will go to Forgotten Harvest. Forgotten Harvest community engagement manager Hank Wolfe Rodriguez said they need all the food they can get especially high-protein canned goods.

“Bring them by. We’ll get them to a family and we deliver up to 144,000 pounds of food each day to families throughout the Tri-County area. So we will find a place for it to go to,” said Rodriguez.

Crowds are packing the Arts, Beats and Eats Festival Sunday, Sept. 2.

Speaking of food, that’s one of the key factors of this weekend’s event.

The assistant general manager of Sedona Tap House said the food aspect definitely won’t be missing this weekend, as it’s their fifth year participating in the festival, serving up some of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

“We’ll have some of our sliders. We’ll have some of our guacamole and some of our truffle fries and we’ll also have our award-winning barbecue short ribs, which I’ve been told when someone called them the ‘jeweler the festival last year,’” said Robert Vecchi.

The festival really is with so many different things to take in - including 200 musical acts, plenty of food stations and a wide variety of local art.

For more information on the festival, click here.