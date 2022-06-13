Arts, Beats and Eats celebrates 25th anniversary this Labor Day weekend in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank will be returning to Royal Oak this September over Labor Day weekend.

The festival will run from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 and feature, art, music and food. This will be the festival’s 25th year.

2022 Arts, Beats and Eats hours and admission fees

Friday, Sept. 2 : 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (Admission is free before 5 p.m. and $10 after 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 : 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (Admission is $5 before 3 p.m. and $10 after)

Sunday, Sept. 4 : 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (Admission is $5 before 3 p.m. and $10 after)

Monday, Sept. 5: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Admission is $5 before 3 p.m. and $10 after)

Meet the 2022 sponsors

This year’s sponsors include: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Flagstar Bank, Beaumont Health System, City of Royal Oak, Delta Dental, Detroit Institute of Arts, House of Dank, Imperial Beverage, Jim Beam, Kroger, M3 Investments, Maker’s Mark, Oakland Community College, Pepsi, Priority Health, Tito’s Vodka and US Park.

“What a great 25th anniversary present and validation to have these partners extend their roles at the festival,” said Jon Witz, Arts, Beats & Eats producer. “Not only do we get critical funding to continue the festival at a high level, but Soaring Eagle, Flagstar and Jim Beam’s commitments will lead not only to a great event in 2022, but for years to come.”

If you’d like to sponsor the festival, you should contact the office at 248-541-7550..

2021 festival statistics

In 2021, more than 365,000 visitors attended the four-day festival and generated nearly $400K to donate to local charities. Since the event began in 1998, more than $6 million has been raised by the festival for community and charitable organizations.