Angela Lansbury, star of stage and screen, dies at 96

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Dec.16, 2014. The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced Monday that the legendary actor will receive a 2022 special Tony for lifetime achievement in the theater, making it her sixth. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

Angela Lansbury, who starred in memorable roles spanning eight decades on stage and on screen, has died at the age of 96, according to her family.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Lansbury is perhaps best known for her role as mystery writer and crime solver Jessica Fletcher on the CBS television crime drama series “Murder, She Wrote.” She was also the voice of Mrs. Potts is Disney’s animated film, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Lansbury was a Broadway legend, collecting six Tony Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award she received earlier this year.