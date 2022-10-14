Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at 72

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the New York premiere of "Charles Dickens' Great Expectations" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on November 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his iconic role in the “Harry Potter” films, has died at 72.

Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, died in a hospital near his home in Scotland, according to Deadline. The actor was reportedly battling an illness for some time.

Coltrane’s acting career spanned decades, appearing in James Bond movies as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky, and collecting numerous awards for his work in British and Scottish film.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.